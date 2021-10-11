Three arrested in fraudulent land registration case in Anantapur

‘Woman used fake Aadhaar card of owner and sold away 12.88 acres’

The Kuderu police on Saturday arrested three persons including a woman in a fraudulent land registration case.

Among the accused is Indira who allegedly impersonated Vijayasri Gupta and registered a land measuring 12.88 acres belonging to the latter at Kammoru village in Kuderu mandal in the name of another accused K. Varun Yadav from Hyderabad.

The other accused has been identified as Kalagalla Pradeep.

Kuderu Sub-inspector Yuvaraj said that all the accused were produced before the court and sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police registered a case under the Sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Cr.PC.

The police said Ms. Vijayasri Gupta’s husband Suresh Gupta owned 12.88 acres of land in the survey number 551-552/2 and after his death, the ownership went to Ms. Vijayasri Gupta.

The accused allegedly created a fake Aadhaar card of Ms. Vijayasri Gupta. Indira allegedly used the forged document to impersonate Ms. Vijayasri Gupta and got the land registered in the name of K. Varun Yadav on April 16, 2021.

Coming to know about the transaction, Ms. Vijayasri Gupta registered a police complaint on August 2, 2021. The police, after conducting a detailed inquiry, arrested Indira and the other accused.