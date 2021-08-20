Three arrested in fake challans scam in Registration Department

The three document writers who were arrested by the police in Kadapa on Friday.

KADAPA

20 August 2021 23:52 IST

They are accused of causing a loss of ₹1.03 crore to the exchequer

Three persons were arrested here on Friday in the fake challans scam that had rocked the Department of Stamps and Registration early this month.

The accused had allegedly caused a loss of ₹1.03 crore to the State exchequer.

Officials believe that its ramifications would have caused much more damage had it not been found out on time.

Document writers J. Ramakrishna (50), A. Lakshminarayana (53) and A. Guruprakash (25) had allegedly created 798 fake challans pertaining to 241 documents through fraudulent means.

While presenting the accused before the media, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said they had resorted to online forgery, i.e., editing the amount, depositing a small fraction into the exchequer and diverting the bulk money into their accounts in five banks.

The incident had come to light on August 4 when the shocked officials at the Kadapa Urban and Kadapa Rural Sub-Registrar offices found several challans having mysteriously smaller amounts.

The police registered a case u/s 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, and also seized a CPU, monitor, two printers from the possession of the accused.