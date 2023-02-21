ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested, ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police personnel presenting the accused and the seized ganja before the media at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police arrested three members of an inter-State gang during a raid at Bangarupalem toll plaza, 25 km from here, and seized 96 kgs of contraband worth around ₹10 lakh and a car on February 21 (Tuesday) evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that four members of the gang procured the ganja from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district and were on their way to Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Acting on a tip-off, a special party waylaid the car at the Bangarupalem toll plaza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On seeing the police, the gang members tried to escape. The police arrested three members while one managed to escape. The Deputy SP said two accused hail from Karnataka while another two are from Tamil Nadu.

Efforts are on to nab the gang members who fled. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US