Three arrested, ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
The police personnel presenting the accused and the seized ganja before the media at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The police personnel presenting the accused and the seized ganja before the media at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police arrested three members of an inter-State gang during a raid at Bangarupalem toll plaza, 25 km from here, and seized 96 kgs of contraband worth around ₹10 lakh and a car on February 21 (Tuesday) evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that four members of the gang procured the ganja from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district and were on their way to Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Acting on a tip-off, a special party waylaid the car at the Bangarupalem toll plaza.

On seeing the police, the gang members tried to escape. The police arrested three members while one managed to escape. The Deputy SP said two accused hail from Karnataka while another two are from Tamil Nadu.

Efforts are on to nab the gang members who fled. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

