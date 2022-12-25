Three arrested for vehicle thefts, 27 bikes recovered

December 25, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - NANDYAL

Nandyal police on Friday arrested three persons— Arava Thirupal, Myla Eswaraiah and Chakali Sunkanna— accused of several vehicle thefts in three districts of Nandyal, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur. They seized 27 two-wheelers worth ₹10.80 lakh from the trio.

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy congratulated the staff for taking a special interest in the case and nabbing the accused.

The police said that the three accused were habitual offenders. They informed that Arava Thirupal and Myla Eswaraiah are from Kolimigundla village of Nandyal district and that Chakali Sunkanna is from Yadiki village of Anantapur district.

Allegedly, the trio committed crimes in Nandyal town, Koilakuntla, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala and Avuku in Nandyal district, in Proddutur and Mylavaram of YSR Kadapa district, and in Tadipatri of Anantapur district.