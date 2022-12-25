ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for vehicle thefts, 27 bikes recovered

December 25, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal police on Friday arrested three persons— Arava Thirupal, Myla Eswaraiah and Chakali Sunkanna— accused of several vehicle thefts in three districts of Nandyal, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur. They seized 27 two-wheelers worth ₹10.80 lakh from the trio.

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy congratulated the staff for taking a special interest in the case and nabbing the accused.

The police said that the three accused were habitual offenders. They informed that Arava Thirupal and Myla Eswaraiah are from Kolimigundla village of Nandyal district and that Chakali Sunkanna is from Yadiki village of Anantapur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allegedly, the trio committed crimes in Nandyal town, Koilakuntla, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala and Avuku in Nandyal district, in Proddutur and Mylavaram of YSR Kadapa district, and in Tadipatri of Anantapur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US