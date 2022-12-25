  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for vehicle thefts, 27 bikes recovered

December 25, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal police on Friday arrested three persons— Arava Thirupal, Myla Eswaraiah and Chakali Sunkanna— accused of several vehicle thefts in three districts of Nandyal, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur. They seized 27 two-wheelers worth ₹10.80 lakh from the trio.

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy congratulated the staff for taking a special interest in the case and nabbing the accused.

The police said that the three accused were habitual offenders. They informed that Arava Thirupal and Myla Eswaraiah are from Kolimigundla village of Nandyal district and that Chakali Sunkanna is from Yadiki village of Anantapur district.

Allegedly, the trio committed crimes in Nandyal town, Koilakuntla, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala and Avuku in Nandyal district, in Proddutur and Mylavaram of YSR Kadapa district, and in Tadipatri of Anantapur district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.