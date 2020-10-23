Three arrested for impersonating policemen

Three persons, who were allegedly impersonating police and extorting money from liquor smugglers, were arrested by the Jaggaiahpet police in the district on Thursday.
The accused Ch. Siva Narendra, his brother Ch. Anajaneyulu and G. Gopala Krishna of the same town were allegedly collecting “fine” from liquor smugglers entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana disguised as policemen.
According to the police, the accused managed to collect ₹12,000 from three persons, who were illegally carrying liquor.
Upon receiving a tip-off, the police spotted the gang and arrested them.
Police found that the trio collected money via digital payments and are now searching for the smugglers through their bank account details.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath