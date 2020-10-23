Andhra Pradesh

Three arrested for impersonating policemen

Three persons, who were allegedly impersonating police and extorting money from liquor smugglers, were arrested by the Jaggaiahpet police in the district on Thursday.

The accused Ch. Siva Narendra, his brother Ch. Anajaneyulu and G. Gopala Krishna of the same town were allegedly collecting “fine” from liquor smugglers entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana disguised as policemen.

According to the police, the accused managed to collect ₹12,000 from three persons, who were illegally carrying liquor.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police spotted the gang and arrested them.

Police found that the trio collected money via digital payments and are now searching for the smugglers through their bank account details.

