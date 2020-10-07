Three arrested for ‘duping’ realtor, valuables recovered

They had posed as revenue dept. officials

The Nellore Police arrested three property offenders and recovered valuables worth ₹48.3 lakh belonging to a realtor from them on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan told mediapersons here that posing themselves as officials from the revenue enforcement wing, two of the three offenders questioned the realtor, Chinna Chenchuratnam, and his wife in their apartment on various land purchase deals on September 28.

One of them had earlier gone to their house posing himself as a person keen on purchasing a piece of land.

Then the two took away gold ornaments weighing 259 grams, silver articles weighing 13.4 kg and ₹6 lakh in cash from the couple in the early hours of September 29.

After coming to know that no raid had been conducted by any official and that he had been duped by the trio, Chenchuratnam lodged a complaint in the Chinna Bazaar police station. Pursuing the leads, a team of police personnel under the supervision of Nellore Town Deputy Superintendent of Police G.Srinivasulu Reddy nabbed the offenders, Sk.Rahaman(43), N.Sivaji(33) and G.Subramanyam(29), near the Deendayal Centre crossroads on Tuesday.

The SP patted the Chinna Bazaar CI, M.Madhu Babu, for achieving a breakthrough in the case swiftly.