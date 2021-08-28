Three arrested for driving woman to attempt suicide

The Patamata police arrested S. Sujatha, her son S. Srinivasa Rao and daughter-in-law S. Naga Malleswari, who allegedly harassed one S. Divya and reportedly drove her to attempt suicide.

Divya’s husband, S. Balakrishna died due to COVID-19 three months ago. The in-laws allegedly started harassing her to go to her parent’s house and reportedly denied to give share in the property.

Unable to bear the harassment, Divya allegedly attempted suicide after giving some poison to her two sons on August 21. On receiving information, police rushed her to hospital and they are in stable condition now.

Following a complaint, police arrested the three accused on Friday.