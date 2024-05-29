ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for attacking APSRTC driver in Vijayawada

Updated - May 29, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The accused chased the cargo bus, stopped it at the cooling canal and attacked the driver with a cutting plier causing injuries, says Ibrahimpatnam CI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested three persons, who allegedly attacked an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver, near the cooling canal, here in the NTR district on Tuesday midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused attempted to intercept the bus due to an accident on the National Highway, said the driver, Chukkala Srinivas Rao, who was driving the cargo bus from Warangal to Vijayawada.

The accused chased the cargo bus, stopped it at the cooling canal and attacked the driver with a cutting plier causing injuries, said Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector, M. Satyanarayana.

Following a complaint, police verified the CCTV footage and identified the three accused as Pakalapati Sunny Babu, Thotapalli Gopi, and Yadala Venkata Babu, all working as employees in a private company at Bhavanipuram. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, the CI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US