Three arrested for attacking APSRTC driver in Vijayawada

The accused chased the cargo bus, stopped it at the cooling canal and attacked the driver with a cutting plier causing injuries, says Ibrahimpatnam CI

Updated - May 29, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested three persons, who allegedly attacked an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver, near the cooling canal, here in the NTR district on Tuesday midnight.

The accused attempted to intercept the bus due to an accident on the National Highway, said the driver, Chukkala Srinivas Rao, who was driving the cargo bus from Warangal to Vijayawada.

The accused chased the cargo bus, stopped it at the cooling canal and attacked the driver with a cutting plier causing injuries, said Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector, M. Satyanarayana.

Following a complaint, police verified the CCTV footage and identified the three accused as Pakalapati Sunny Babu, Thotapalli Gopi, and Yadala Venkata Babu, all working as employees in a private company at Bhavanipuram. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, the CI said.

