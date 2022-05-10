Three arrested, 44 bikes worth ₹30 lakh seized

May 10, 2022 18:17 IST

The Eluru district police arrested a motorcycle thief and two receivers and recovered 44 bikes worth about ₹30 lakh from their possession, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

The Eluru Two Town police during a vehicle check at the Old Bus Station on Monday arrested D. Durga Prasad of Someswaram, Konaseema district. During questioning, he confessed to have stolen the two-wheelers and sold them to B. Venkatesh and M. Sathibabu of the same village.

Durga Prasad had stolen the bikes in Eluru, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Penugonda, Pamarru, Kakinada, Annavaram, Tuni, Anaparthi and other places, the SP said.