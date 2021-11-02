Andhra Pradesh

Three A.P. students bag top ranks in NEET

Three students from the State secured good ranks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Monday.

Chandan Vishnu Vivek and G. Rusheel of Andhra Pradesh secured the fifth rank while Koushik Reddy of Vijayawada got the 23rd rank.

The NTA conducted the entrance test on September 12 for admission into various undergraduate medical courses across the country.

Candidates can check their result on NTA NEET official portal http://neet.nta.nic.in


