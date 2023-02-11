ADVERTISEMENT

Three A.P. archers bag top spots in national ranking tournament

February 11, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Vijayawada-based international archer and Deputy Collector with the State government Vennem Jyothi Surekha has won the first place in the Senior Compound Women category at the finals of the NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2022 organised in New Delhi.

In the Sub-Junior category, two archers from Andhra Pradesh have bagged the top spots in their respective categories.

According to AP Archery Association general secretary Cherukuri Satyanarayana, Pendyala Thrinadh Choudary won the first place in the boys individual compound event and Madala Surya Hamsini in the individual girls compound event.

