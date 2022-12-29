ADVERTISEMENT

Three Andhra Pradesh cities in top 10 leaderboard

December 29, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Kumar B 10817

Three cities of Andhra Pradesh — Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada — have found a place in the top 10 list of the ‘City Leaderboard’ as part of the ongoing Citizen Perception Survey for the Ease of Living Index-2022.

Guntur has scored 100 out of 100 points in the survey and is one of the 20 cities with the same score.

Visakhapatnam is in fourth place with 92 points and Vijayawada in 10th place with 74 marks, according to the latest leaderboard by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The points are given to the cities based on performance related to billboards and hoardings, wall graffiti, campaigns, and innovative initiatives.

