Three Andhra cadre IFS officials, including PCCF Chiranjiv Choudhary, to retire from service in 2025

Three Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including Chiranjiv Choudhary and Ajaya Kumar Naik of 1989 batch and Anoop Singh of 1990 batch, are going to retire in 2025.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, in a G.O.Rt.No. 1899 on Tuesday has maintained that these officers will retire from the service on attaining the age of superannuation. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Forces Chiranjiv Choudhary will retire on February 28, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Ajaya Kumar will retire on August 31 and another senior IFS officer Anoop Singh will retire on November 30.