Three-and-a-half years after styrene gas leak, LG Polymers shifts from Vizag to Sri City

December 10, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. (LGPI), which was in the eye of a storm following the styrene gas leak at its plant in Visakhapatnam city that killed at least 12 persons in May 2020, is likely to begin production at its new plant in Sri City in March 2024 upon relocation from its existing premises with the High Court’s permission.

The court allowed the interlocutory application filed by the South Korean company for shifting to Sri City on December 7 on the basis of a recommendation by the State government’s high-powered committee to let LGPI to vacate its entire 213-acre project site at RR Venkatapuram in Pendurthi Mandal of Visakhapatnam and utilise that land for promoting white/green category industries and to shift its Engineering Plastic Compounds (EPC) manufacturing activity to an alternative location.

The shifting was in pursuance of a representation made by Seoul-based LG Chem Ltd. (which owns LGPI) to the State government through the Consul General of South Korea to amicably resolve the stalemate caused by the gas leak incident.

In a previous filing with the National Green Tribunal, LGPI stated that the gas leak took place around 3 a.m. of May 7, 2020 at a styrene monomer storage tank when the plant was about to be reopened after a temporary closure necessitated by the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The High Court had at that time taken suo moto cognisance of the incident even as the Central government and other agencies swung into action by forming an expert committee to conduct a detailed probe.

In due course, LGPI transported about 13,000 tonnes of styrene gas through the sea route to South Korea to prevent a possible disaster that would worsen the already perilous situation.

Now, LGPI is in the process of shifting to Sri City, for which certain conditions were imposed by the State government, and is poised to start making EPC at the new facility there.

Andhra Pradesh government Secretary (Industries & Commerce) N. Yuvaraj told The Hindu that it had been decided by the Cabinet after the gas leak happened, to move the plant to an area that was not densely populated, and have other remedial action taken (by LGPI).

LGPI then chose to relocate to Sri City and its request to dismantle the plant and machinery for installing it at the new plant was conceded. As far as the usage of the land owned by it at RR Venkatapuram was concerned, the company was supposed to abide by conditions laid down by the government, he added.