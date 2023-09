September 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

State Bank of India (SBI-Amaravati circle) chief general manager Naveen Chandra Jha on Friday donated three ambulances worth ₹93 lakh to the temple of Lord Venkateswara. At a brief function in front of the temple, he handed over the keys of the vehicles to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. SBI DGM Varadarajulu was also present.