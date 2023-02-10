ADVERTISEMENT

Three accused in Viveka murder case shifted to Hyderabad

February 10, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The accused persons in the alleged murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy were shifted to Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday.

The CBI court at Hyderabad launched its proceedings on January 28 and the accused were required to appear before the court, based on the summons issued to them.

Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy and Devireddy Shankar Reddy, housed in the Kadapa central prison, were shifted in a convoy of four vehicles to Hyderabad, amid high security. The other two accused, Yerra Gangi Reddy, and driver Dastagiri, who are currently on bail, also reached Hyderabad simultaneously, to attend the CBI court.

However, the three on remand were shifted to the Chanchalguda prison as the case was posted to March 10.

