Threat to CM: Tirupati police register case

TIRUPATI

18 January 2022 00:52 IST

A case has been registered in the Tirupati East police station on Monday, pertaining to a death threat issued to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by an unidentified person on Twitter.

The person not only made derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and his family members, but also threatened to become a ‘suicide bomber’ to kill him. Based on the directions of the Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy, the complainant Mylam Srikanth Reddy filed a written complaint against the person hiding behind the seemingly-fake identity.

When contacted by The Hindu, Dr. Gurumoorthy confirmed having filed a complaint and expressed pain over such ‘misguided’ people making comments ‘that are bad in taste’. “Criticism is welcome, but there is a line of decency,” he cautioned.

The Tirupati East police registered a case under sections 153A, 505 (2), 507 of IPC, 66 r/w 43 of IT Act 2000-2008.