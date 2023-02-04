ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands witness Rathotsavam at Draksharamam in Konaseema district

February 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The processional deities of the Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district being taken out in a chariot on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PHOTOS IN NICA IN KAKINADA

 Thousands of devotees on Saturday thronged the temple town to witness the Rathotsavam of Lord Bheemeswara Swamy in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna started the Rathotsavam by pulling the 27-foot new wooden chariot in which the processional deities were placed. The earlier six-decade-old chariot was replaced with the new one for the festival. 

Devotees from various places in the Godavari region joined the procession which passed through the streets of Draksharamam. Earlier, many of them took a holy dip in the pond of the 11th century temple, which is declared as a ‘Protected Monument’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and other senior officials were present.

CONNECT WITH US