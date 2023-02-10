ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands turn up for Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams in Vijayawada

February 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bishop Raja Rao, Gunadala Shrine Rector Eleti William Jayaraju and other priests offer ‘Samisti Divya Balipuja’

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Devotees receiving the holy communion from Vijayawada Bishop T. Joseph Raja Rao during the holy mass marking the beginning of the three-day Gunadala Mary Matha Festival at Bishop Grassi High School grounds in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country attended Mary Matha Utsavams on the second day of the three-day festival at Gunadala Shrine, on Friday.

The devotees offered ‘mokkus’ (vows), tied ‘Uttis’ at the Grotto at the foothill and offered prayers. The temple management and the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the utsavams.

Vijayawada Catholic Bishop Rev. T. Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Fr. Masepam Gabriel, Gunadala Shrine Rector Fr. Eleti William Jayaraju, Social Service Centre Executive Director Fr. Thota Sunil Raju and other priests offered ‘Samisti Divya Balipuja’, on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his message, the Bishop explained the sacredness of Mary Matha, and asked the devotees to be kind with people. Fr. Muvvala Prasad said many religious heads were behind the development of the 99-year-old Gunadala Matha Shrine.

“We attend the Mary Matha festival every year. The Utsavams were not conducted for the last two years due to the pandemic, as a result of which there was a heavy rush this year,” said a devotee named Rani from Eluru.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and other officers reviewed the security arrangements and traffic on Eluru Road, for the festival.

Long queues were seen at the foothill of the shrine to offer vows to Mary Matha. The temple management erected ‘mandapams’ at several places and the vendors arranged stalls on either sides of the road.

The temple was illuminated for the festival and all the roads leading to Gunadala Shrine were decked up for the festival. The APSRTC and the South Central Railway was operating special services for the devotees attending the utsavams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US