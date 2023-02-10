Thousands turn up for Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams in Vijayawada

February 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country attended Mary Matha Utsavams on the second day of the three-day festival at Gunadala Shrine, on Friday.

The devotees offered ‘mokkus’ (vows), tied ‘Uttis’ at the Grotto at the foothill and offered prayers. The temple management and the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the utsavams.

Vijayawada Catholic Bishop Rev. T. Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Fr. Masepam Gabriel, Gunadala Shrine Rector Fr. Eleti William Jayaraju, Social Service Centre Executive Director Fr. Thota Sunil Raju and other priests offered ‘Samisti Divya Balipuja’, on the occasion.

In his message, the Bishop explained the sacredness of Mary Matha, and asked the devotees to be kind with people. Fr. Muvvala Prasad said many religious heads were behind the development of the 99-year-old Gunadala Matha Shrine.

“We attend the Mary Matha festival every year. The Utsavams were not conducted for the last two years due to the pandemic, as a result of which there was a heavy rush this year,” said a devotee named Rani from Eluru.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and other officers reviewed the security arrangements and traffic on Eluru Road, for the festival.

Long queues were seen at the foothill of the shrine to offer vows to Mary Matha. The temple management erected ‘mandapams’ at several places and the vendors arranged stalls on either sides of the road.

The temple was illuminated for the festival and all the roads leading to Gunadala Shrine were decked up for the festival. The APSRTC and the South Central Railway was operating special services for the devotees attending the utsavams.

ADVERTISEMENT