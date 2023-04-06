ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands trek to Tumburu Theertham

April 06, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - TIRUMALA

Forest, Police, Security and Vigilance personnel were deployed along the route for security purposes

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Thousands of devotees on Wednesday trekked 8 km in the thick Tirumala forest to Tumburu Theertham from the Papavinasanam.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made elaborate arrangements for the ‘Mukkoti’ festival that attracts scores of devotees not only from different parts of the State but also from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Devotees were allowed to trek along the forest route from 6.00 am to 5.00 pm. They were urged not to carry any cooking utensils, camphor and matchboxes along with them.

Plying private vehicles and cabs were banned owing to the lack of parking space at Papavinasanam. The APSRTC was asked to operate special services till Papavinasanam instead.

Forest, Police, Security and Vigilance personnel were deployed along the route for security purposes.

The TTD urged the devotees with cardiac ailments and obesity not to embark on the expedition and also clarified that they would be permitted to trek the following day (Thursday) till 12.00 noon.

