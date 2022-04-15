Thousands throng Vontimitta for ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’

Chief Minister offers ‘Muthyala Thalambralu’ to the temple on the occasion

Priests performing ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’, at the Sri Kodandaramaswami temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Friday.

It was a spectacle to watch the celestial wedding on a full moon night. Thousands of devotees gathered at the ‘Kalyana Vedika’, the open ground in front of the Sri Kodandaramaswami temple at Vontimitta, to have a glimpse of the ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ performed by the State government at the ancient temple.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy carried ‘Muthyala Thalambralu’ on his head and offered them to the temple on behalf of the government.

He was received by the temple priests, Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and ushered into the temple.

After Bhadrachalam went to Telangana post bifurcation, the State government chose the ancient temple at Vontimitta, called ‘Ekasilanagaram’, for the conduct of the celestial wedding falling on the full moon night during the Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams.

Lord Balaji’s gift

As a gift, some of the rare jewels of Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of the Tirumala temple, were offered to Lord Kodandarama on the occasion. Mr. Subba Reddy carried on his head not only the ‘silk vastrams’ but also a crown to the presiding deity of the Vontimitta temple and three crowns to the processional deities. After performing puja, the precious ornaments were adorned to the respective deities for the grand and spectacular occasion.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s convoy proceeding from Kadapa to Vontimitta gave way to an ambulance. The gesture received laurels on the social media.

However, the tough traffic restrictions, deployment of a posse of policemen at the venue, and the alleged demolition of roadside bunks abutting the highway in the name of security arrangements drew flak.