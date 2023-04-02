ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands throng Rathotsavam at 9th century Lord Rama temple in Valmikipuram of Andhra Pradesh

April 02, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The festival was a grand affair after being held in a low-key manner on account of COVID-19.

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Devotees participating in the Rathotsavam event at the Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple at Valmikipuram in Annamayya district on Sunday.

Devotional fervour marked the Rathotsavam (chariot festival) at Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy temple at Valmikipuram in Annamayya district on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees from across undivided Chittoor district and neighbouring Karnataka thronged the temple town and participated in the chariot-pulling ritual.

The chariot festival, which commenced in the morning, continued for several hours along the arterial junctions of the town. After three years of low-key celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the temple festivities witnessed huge crowds, enthusiastic about fulfilling their pending vows.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the 9th-century temple, made elaborate arrangements for the rituals, apart from arranging ‘annadanam’ and the distribution of prasadams. The unique feature of the temple is that it is the only temple in India with five deities housed at the sanctum sanctorum, including Lord Rama, his consort Sita Devi, brothers Lakshman, Bharath, Shatrughan, and Hanuman. The temple enjoyed high glory under the Vijaya Nagara empire and enjoyed the patronage of the Marathas, Arcot Nawabs, and British officials.

Clashes mar festivities

Meanwhile, during the procession of ‘Garuda Seva’ on Saturday night, two groups of villagers clashed at the temple zone. Said to have occurred over a trivial issue, the tiff subsided with the intervention of the police. However, one group from the neighbouring Vitalam village reached Valmikipuram town on Sunday morning, and reportedly attacked a father-son duo, inflicting bleeding injuries.

Rayachoti police said that the accused in the attack were taken into custody, and the injured were being treated at a government hospital in Madanapalle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US