Thousands take part in yoga camps in Vizianagaram

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok performing yoga in Viziannagaram on Tuesday.

Thousands of people took part in yoga camps organised to on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

the celebrations remained low-key affairs in 2020 and 2021 owing to the restrictions imposed on gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, Municipal Commissioner Sriramulu Naidu, District Youth Officer Vikramadiya, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani and others performed asanas at a programme organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium.

Mr. Mayur Ashok said that practising yoga would help maintain good health.

BJP city president K. Subbarao organised a yoga camp in Daba Thota. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convincing the United Nations to declare June 21 as the International Yoga Day.