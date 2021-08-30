Thousands take part in Surabhi-2021 Utsavalu

Artistes performing Burra Katha on the Koneru Lakshmaiah University campus on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA

30 August 2021 00:59 IST

Burra Katha, folk dances, plays performed by artistes

Thousands of artistes took part in the three-day Surabhi-2021 Utsavalu, organised by Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) Deemed-to-be University on the institution campus.

Around 25,000 students from 50 countries participated in Surabhi competitions online and offline which concluded on the varsity campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Sunday. Artistes from several countries depicted the culture of their countries through their performances.

“As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, cultural programmes were organised. Events such as Burra Katha, stage plays, playlets, folk dances, western music sessions, crafts, rangoli, photo exhibitions, and quizzes were organised,” said KLU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Pradha Saradhi Varma.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Telangana, K. Shilpavalli, Telangana Bhasha Samskrutika Sakha Director Hari Krishna, Andhra Pradesh Bhasha Samskrutika Sakha Director Mallikharjuna Rao and other officers participated the programme online.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCP stressed the need to bring reforms in the education system to inculcate values which will bring down the crime rate. Reiterating that the governments were taking several measures to bring down crimes against women and children, the police officer asked the youth to do their bit in building a crime-free society.

The Vice-Chancellor said that KLU was giving priority to extra curricular activities to relieve stress among the students. He said such events will tap the hidden talents of the youth.

Surabhi-2021 chairman Dr. K.R.S. Prasad said 44 events were conducted during the three-day utsavams. Last year, KLU had conducted the Surabhi competitions online and this year the response was overwhelming, he said.

KLU Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. N. Venkatram, Registrar Dr. Y.V.S.S.S.V. Prasada Rao, Surabhi chief patron Dr. Habibulla Khan, convenor Dr. Krishna Reddy, and students from different streams and staff participated.