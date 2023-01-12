ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands take part in 4k run in Nellore to mark Vivekananda’s birth anniversary

January 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Participants before the start of the run in Nellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of youth enthusiastically took part in a 4k run organised by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Nellore to mark the 160th Jayanthi of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday, observed as National Youth Day.

BJP MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Yugandar flagged off the run for national integration from A.C.Subba Reddy Stadium. BJYM leaders led by N.K. Yashwant Singh paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda.

In Ongole, Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar along with Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha garlanded a statue of Vivekananda and exhorted the youth to take inspiration from the teachings of the youth icon who drew the world’s attention with his address at the Parliament of World Religions. Activists of the RSS came in a big procession to the larger-than-life statue of Vivekananda at the Kothapatnam bus stand centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US