Thousands take part in 4k run in Nellore to mark Vivekananda’s birth anniversary

January 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Participants before the start of the run in Nellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of youth enthusiastically took part in a 4k run organised by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Nellore to mark the 160th Jayanthi of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday, observed as National Youth Day.

BJP MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Yugandar flagged off the run for national integration from A.C.Subba Reddy Stadium. BJYM leaders led by N.K. Yashwant Singh paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda.

In Ongole, Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar along with Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha garlanded a statue of Vivekananda and exhorted the youth to take inspiration from the teachings of the youth icon who drew the world’s attention with his address at the Parliament of World Religions. Activists of the RSS came in a big procession to the larger-than-life statue of Vivekananda at the Kothapatnam bus stand centre.

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole / Nellore

