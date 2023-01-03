ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands take a holy dip on Vaikunta Dwadasi at Tirumala

January 03, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA

Chakrasnanam organised in connection with the Vaikunta Dwadasi on Tuesday at Tirumala | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Pushkarini (water tank) situated adjacent to the main temple in connection with Vaikunta Dwadasi Chakrasnanam here on Tuesday.

Soon after the completion of the pre-dawn rituals and other temple formalities the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was carried in a grand procession to the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy where the priests observed the customary ritual.

Devotees who had already congregated on the steps of the tank waited for the auspicious moment and took a bath as soon as the idol was immersed in the tank waters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was no respite in the visiting devotees who thronged the town for the Vaikunta dwara darshan for the second consecutive day.

TTD officials were in an upbeat mood as the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations went incident free the previous day.

Meanwhile, the offline tokens for Vaikunta dwara darshan which were being made available at 50,000 a day at TTD counters in Tirupati remained exhausted till January 6 th and tokens for the following day issued.

On the other hand Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan worshipped the deity along with her entourage.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam along with other officials extended a traditional reception on her arrival at the main entrance and facilitated with the darshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US