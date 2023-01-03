HamberMenu
Thousands take a holy dip on Vaikunta Dwadasi at Tirumala

January 03, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
Chakrasnanam organised in connection with the Vaikunta Dwadasi on Tuesday at Tirumala

Chakrasnanam organised in connection with the Vaikunta Dwadasi on Tuesday at Tirumala | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Pushkarini (water tank) situated adjacent to the main temple in connection with Vaikunta Dwadasi Chakrasnanam here on Tuesday.

Soon after the completion of the pre-dawn rituals and other temple formalities the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was carried in a grand procession to the temple of Lord Bhu Varaha Swamy where the priests observed the customary ritual.

Devotees who had already congregated on the steps of the tank waited for the auspicious moment and took a bath as soon as the idol was immersed in the tank waters.

There was no respite in the visiting devotees who thronged the town for the Vaikunta dwara darshan for the second consecutive day.

TTD officials were in an upbeat mood as the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations went incident free the previous day.

Meanwhile, the offline tokens for Vaikunta dwara darshan which were being made available at 50,000 a day at TTD counters in Tirupati remained exhausted till January 6 th and tokens for the following day issued.

On the other hand Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan worshipped the deity along with her entourage.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam along with other officials extended a traditional reception on her arrival at the main entrance and facilitated with the darshan.

