Thousands shifted to care centres in E.G. dist.

Village CCCs formed to help those unable to isolate themselves at home

Thousands of COVID-19 patients are being sent to ‘Village COVID Care Centres’ (V-CCCs) in the rural pockets of East Godavari district, as they are unable to isolate themselves properly in their homes due to lack of space.

The initiative will help prevent further spread of the disease among family members, officials said.

By Friday, over 25,000 patients of the 31,673 active cases were in ‘home isolation’ and a majority of them are in the villages. The remaining patients are at hospitals and CCCs. In the villages, home isolation facility is a luxury for many patients. All the patients cannot be accommodated at CCCs unless they need to be under monitoring by doctors. “The V-CCC initiative has been launched on Thursday in all the villages. Schools are designated as a V-CCC which is monitored by the staff of the respective Primary Health Centre. The patient will be shifted to the CCC or hospital only if further medical care is required,” said Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha who inaugurated V-CCCs at Peddapuram and Rajanagaram on Thursday.

“In the coming days, thousands of patients needing home isolation will be shifted to the V-CCC. It will address woes in finding isolation space in the houses in the rural areas. It will also prevent further spread of the disease within the family. The patients can also get food from their home on a daily basis if they wish,” Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu.

Panchayat authorities and ward secretariats have been told to join the medical and health authorities to run the V-CCCs.

“A total of one lakh posters have been supplied to local authorities. They contain details of COVID-19 and are pasted on the door of the patient, alerting the others not to visit the respective house,” Mr. Muralidhar said.