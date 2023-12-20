GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands receive offer letters at rural job mela in Chandragiri

December 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The rural job mela conducted in Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Wednesday to provide employment opportunities to the rural educated and unemployed youth at par with their urban counterparts turned out to be a massive success with as many as 1,306 applicants getting offer letters on the spot.

4,300 applicants had registered for the day-long event ‘YSR Mega Job Mela’ organised by Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), which was attended by representatives from 33 multinational companies such as Karbonn, Evergreen Security Services, Sriram Finance, Apollo Pharmacy, SBI Payments, D-Mart, Amara Raja, PayTM, TVS, Daikin, and Shreeja Milk, among others.

The job fair was beneficial for candidates from rural areas such as Ramachandrapuram, Yerravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu, Chandragiri and Pakala mandals, said Mr. Reddy. He attributed its success to the initiatives taken by the State government.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who visited the job mela, appreciated the initiative and thanked the TUDA Chairman for enhancing employment opportunities for the rural people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.