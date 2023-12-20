Thousands receive offer letters at rural job mela in Chandragiri

December 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The rural job mela conducted in Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Wednesday to provide employment opportunities to the rural educated and unemployed youth at par with their urban counterparts turned out to be a massive success with as many as 1,306 applicants getting offer letters on the spot.

4,300 applicants had registered for the day-long event ‘YSR Mega Job Mela’ organised by Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), which was attended by representatives from 33 multinational companies such as Karbonn, Evergreen Security Services, Sriram Finance, Apollo Pharmacy, SBI Payments, D-Mart, Amara Raja, PayTM, TVS, Daikin, and Shreeja Milk, among others.

The job fair was beneficial for candidates from rural areas such as Ramachandrapuram, Yerravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu, Chandragiri and Pakala mandals, said Mr. Reddy. He attributed its success to the initiatives taken by the State government.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who visited the job mela, appreciated the initiative and thanked the TUDA Chairman for enhancing employment opportunities for the rural people.