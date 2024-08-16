Thousands participate in ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ at Tiruchanur temple

The annual ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ was observed at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple, here on Friday. Thousands of devotees thronged the shrine for ‘darshan’ of the deity on the auspicious day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Asthana Mandapam’ was decorated with a rich variety of flowers for the event, which showcased ‘Ashtalakshmi Vaibhavam’. A series of rituals including ‘Vishwaksena Aradhana’, ‘Punyahavachanam’ and ‘Kalasa Sthapana’ were performed. Thousand names of the Goddess ‘Sahasra Namarchana’ was recited, and later ‘Ashtothara Sathanamavali’ was rendered.

Priest Manikanta Swamy spoke on ‘Varalakshmi Vrata Mahatmyam’, narrating the significance of the ritual, while senior priest Babu Swamy recited the holy verses. The entire event was telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the presiding deity (‘Moolavirat’) of Goddess Padmavati inside the sanctum sanctorum was draped in a golden sari.

Local legislator Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, Joint Executive Officers M. Goutami and V. Veerabrahmam, Vigilance Guard Officer Nanda Kishore and Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan were among the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.