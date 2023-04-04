ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands participate in golden chariot procession in Tirumala

April 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Tirumala

Later, the deities taken to Vasantha Mandapam in a procession, where the priests perform Snapana Thirumanjanam

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Procession of golden chariot organised in Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Procession of golden chariot marked the festivities at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday on the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavams.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by his two divine consorts, was mounted atop the golden chariot and pulled around the thoroughfares of the town amid great religious ecstasy.

Thousands of devotees took part in the grand procession that lasted around two hours.

Later, the deities were taken to Vasantha Mandapam in a procession, where the priests ceremoniously performed Snapana Thirumanjanam.

After the completion of the religious formalities, the deities were again brought back into the temple.

