HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands participate in golden chariot procession in Tirumala

Later, the deities taken to Vasantha Mandapam in a procession, where the priests perform Snapana Thirumanjanam

April 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Tirumala

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Procession of golden chariot organised in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Procession of golden chariot organised in Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Procession of golden chariot marked the festivities at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday on the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavams.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by his two divine consorts, was mounted atop the golden chariot and pulled around the thoroughfares of the town amid great religious ecstasy.

Thousands of devotees took part in the grand procession that lasted around two hours.

Later, the deities were taken to Vasantha Mandapam in a procession, where the priests ceremoniously performed Snapana Thirumanjanam.

After the completion of the religious formalities, the deities were again brought back into the temple.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.