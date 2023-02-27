Thousands of tribals from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh throng Sileru river banks for Mutyalamma Jatara

February 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Nearly 15,000 tribals from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday took holy dips in Sileru river as part of Mutyalamma Jatara at Polluru village in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

Every two years, tribals from Malkangiri, mostly Koyas, undertake a 70-km padayatra to reach the river for the jatara. They cover the distance in a fortnight, all the while carrying idols of deities, including that of Mutyalamma. Koyas from Chintoor agency in ASR district also participated in the jatara.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) project director in-charge Suraj Ganore told The Hindu: “The rituals, led by devotees from Malkangiri, were performed between 8 a.m. and 12 noon. Nearly 15,000 devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha came for the jatara, which passed off peacefully.”

ASR district officials and police provided all necessary facilities, including a temporary bridge built on the Sileru river, to help the devotees perform the rituals.