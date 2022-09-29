Thousands of fans cheer Chiranjeevi at trailer release of Godfather film

The Hindu Bureau ANANTAPUR
September 29, 2022 06:43 IST

People thronging the Arts College ground for the pre-release function of the movie in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Thousands of Chiranjeevi’s fans made their way to the Arts College ground to attend the release of the trailer of the actor’s multi-language film Godfather, in Anantapur on Wednesday.

The Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer is scheduled to be released on October 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The ground with a standing capacity of 30,000 was packed, with queues spilling on to the road. Fans waited patiently for Chiranjeevi to arrive from Bengaluru. In the evening, some dance shows choreographed by Sathya Master and famed dancer Sowmya, and a fireworks show kept the audience entertained.

Many fans standing in the back climbed atop trees and parapet walls to have a better view of the megastar.

Anantapur police deployed six DSPs and 500 police personnel to ensure law and order. All roads leading to the ground from the city, railway station, and bus station were blocked and traffic diverted. The event continued late into the night.

