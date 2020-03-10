Thousands of devotees witness chariot procession

Thousands of devotees witnessed the annual Rathotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday. The market road reverberated with the chants of Jai Narasimha as the huge chariot moved through the packed crowds. It is the most significant event of the Brahmotsavam celebrated in this temple which is known for the hill-top Panakala Narasimha Swamy and its towering Raja Gopuram.

Devotees poured in from all corners to watch the presiding deities taken out in the richly-decorated chariot, which started rolling around 4 p.m. Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd as the devotees tried to break the cordon to break coconuts on the wheels of the chariot and giving ritual offerings.

Folk artistes depicted scenes from the Hindu mythology, particularly the battle between Lord Narasimha and Hiranyakasipu. Devotional songs were played on loud speakers even as the massive crowd went up in raptures on seeing the Lord come out in a grand procession.

Volunteers distributed Panakam and butter milk. The temple was buzzing with activity as the devotees had darshan of the Lord and His consort from the early hours of Monday and revelled in the festive spirit till late in the night.