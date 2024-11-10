Thousands of devotees perform Satyanarayana Vratam at Annavaram temple

Nearly 50,000 devotees had a darshan of presiding deity, Lord Satyanarayana Swamy, at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The devotees from across the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh performed 6,700 mass Satyanarayana Vratams on the temple campus on the Kartika Masam. Most of the couples who registered for the Vratam were newly married. Many weddings were also performed on Saturday and Sunday and scheduled to be held on Monday, according to the temple authorities.

The temple authorities have provided food for the devotees during the entire day, apart from arranging temporary resting places. Additional bus services are also being operated from the Annavaram bus stand to the hill top round the clock.

A huge crowd of devotees is expected for one month, from November 2 to December 1. According to the Annavaram temple officials, all the arrangements are being made to ensure proper darshan for devotees during the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.