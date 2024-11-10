 />
Thousands of devotees perform Satyanarayana Vratam at Annavaram temple

Many weddings are being performed at the temple; devotees from the Telugu States, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are arriving to have darshan of the deity during Karthika Masam

Published - November 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - ANNAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Sunday.

Nearly 50,000 devotees had a darshan of presiding deity, Lord Satyanarayana Swamy, at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Sunday. 

The devotees from across the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh performed 6,700 mass Satyanarayana Vratams on the temple campus on the Kartika Masam. Most of the couples who registered for the Vratam were newly married. Many weddings were also performed on Saturday and Sunday and scheduled to be held on Monday, according to the temple authorities. 

The temple authorities have provided food for the devotees during the entire day, apart from arranging temporary resting places. Additional bus services are also being operated from the Annavaram bus stand to the hill top round the clock. 

A huge crowd of devotees is expected for one month, from November 2 to December 1. According to the Annavaram temple officials, all the arrangements are being made to ensure proper darshan for devotees during the month.

