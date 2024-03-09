ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees offer prayers in Srimukhalingam

March 09, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trustee Kalyana Ganapati offering prayers in Lord Shiva’s Srimukhalingam temple in the early hours of Saturday.

Thousands of devotees offered special prayers in Lord Shiva’s Srimukhalingam temple in the early hours of Saturday, after witnessing Lingodbhavam, a celestial event that takes place every year on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. Palakhemundi princely state’s queen and trustee of the temple Kalyana Gajapati and other VIPs offered the prayers and participated in Ksheerabhisekham and Rudrabhisekham.

The temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar ensured the traditional welcome to Ms. Kalyani Gajapathi. The temple is expected to witness more crowd on Monday also, with the scheduled Chakra Teertham festival. The devotees will take a holy bath in Vamsadhara river and offer prayer in the temple on the eve of Chakrateertham.

