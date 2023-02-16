Thousands converge at Srikalahasti for annual Brahmotsavams

February 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - SRIKALAHASTI (Tirupati district)

The famed Saivite shrine of Srikalahasti is reverberating with the chants of devotees converging on the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple for the annual Brahmotsavams coinciding with ‘Maha Sivaratri’ festival.

The temple is one of those dedicated to the five elements of nature. It is popularly known as ‘Vayulingeswara Kshetra’ as it is dedicated to wind.

According to mythology, the temple derived its name from the devotion exhibited by a spider, a serpent and an elephant (Sri, Kala and Hasti) towards the Lord. This shrine is also famous for Bhakta Kannappa, a tribal devotee who reportedly gouged out his eyes to prove his devotion. To celebrate this devotee, it has been a practice to hoist the ceremonial flag atop the Kannappa temple first, before launching the annual Brahmotsavams at the main temple.

The temple is also famous for the ‘Rahu Ketu Puja’. The devotees participate in this special Puja to propitiate these serpents and keep away the ill-effects, if any.

Of late, ‘Siva Deeksha’ has become very famous at this temple, which is a vow taken during the Brahmotsavams. Devotees wear a special costume during this short period of abstinence, practice the rigorous norms laid down in the scriptures and pray for His blessings.

Over three lakh devotees are expected to zero in on the shrine on ‘Maha Sivaratri’ falling on Saturday. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements by setting up queue lines and barricades in the sprawling temple complex to manage the crowd.