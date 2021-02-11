Thousands attend religious festival on Gunadala hill

Festive atmosphere prevails in the area on second day of fest

Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers on Gunadala hill on the second day of Gunadala Mary Mata Utsavams on Wednesday.

Nellore Bishop M.D. Prakasam, who attended as chief guest, gave the message to the pilgrims at Bishop Grassi High School. Devotees who have darshan of Mother Mary and take her blessings will be blessed with good health and wealth, the Bishop said.

Later, Visakhapatnam Archbishop Mallavarapu Prakash, Vijayawada Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Rajarao, Mansignore Muvvala Prasad, Gunadala Mary Matha temple Rector Eleti William Jayaraju and Vicar General M. Gabriel performed ‘Samisti Divyabali Puja’. The peetadipathis offered ‘Divya Satprasadam’ to the devotees and gave blessings to them.

Festive atmosphere was seen at Gunadala and the neighbouring areas as scores of devotees thronged the famous temple. The devotees broke coconuts and offered special prayers on the hill.

Following the tradition, the devotees tied ‘vuyyala’ and performed ‘Annaprasana’ to the children on Gunadala hill. Traders set up shops on either side of the road leading to the temple.