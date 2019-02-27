Thota-Botcha meet fuels speculation on Jaggampeta seat

Amid Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham push for the candidature of his wife Vani for the Jaggampeta Assembly seat, his meeting with YSR Congress Party senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana late on Monday raised speculation in the political circles. Mr. Narasimham, who fell ill about six months ago, was undergoing treatment and came to his native village Veeravaram near here after a long gap.

Prior to his visit, he along with his family members called on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada last week and expressed his helplessness to contest again for the Kakinada Parliament seat owing to his health condition. Instead, he urged Mr. Naidu to give the ticket to Ms. Vani, who is the daughter of senior TDP leader the late Metla Satyanarayana.

Mr. Naidu, however, had not given any assurance as Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru had shifted his loyalties from the YSRCP to the TDP and was planning to contest on the TDP ticket. Against this background, Mr. Satyanarayana called on Mr. Narasimham.

Both tried to keep the visit a secret but a news channel aired the development. The grapevine has it that Ms. Vani is all set to the contest the Jaggampeta seat on the YSRCP ticket.