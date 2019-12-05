Those with business interests have no place in politics, says Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday made it clear that people with business interests should not enter politics as it would be difficult to maintain a balance.

Addressing party cadres and leaders from Anantapur and Hindupur parliamentary constituencies at Madanapalle on Thursday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that business people, notwithstanding their commitment to a cause, would find it difficult to deal with critical political situations and, hence, could land in clumsy situations.

He made specific reference to the party’s Gooty Assembly candidate, Madhusudhan Gupta, who, he said, stayed away from the review meeting reportedly due to threat of vigilance raids on his businesses.

“If I have wealth, I will lose the fighting spirit. That was why I did not buy vast tracts of land in Madhapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad two decades ago. I am ready to leave my family of four children for the State’s future,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, adding that political leaders should be ready to sacrifice their family and wealth for the sake of the common good.

Lauds RSS

In this connection, he lauded the RSS for grooming leaders from the grass-roots who serve society for decades before getting into the family life.

“We cannot compete with the RSS, their commitment levels are high,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan accused the YSRCP leaders of using the political arena only to make money.

On their frequent taunts against him, the JSP chief said he had come to review serious issues such as drought and migration in Anantapur district and not to wash the dirty linen in public.

“Don’t I know their darker side? Speaking about them is not healthy politics,” he said, amid a thunderous round of cheers from the audience.

On tackling rowdy and faction elements, he advised the party cadres to face the attackers with well-thought-out strategies and not with violence.