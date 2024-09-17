Those who harassed Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani will be punished, says Minister for Home

Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha has said that all those involved in harassment of Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani would be punished.

Speaking to the newsmen here on Tuesday, the Minister said the investigation in Ms. Jethwani’s case was going on in a fair manner.

“Three IPS officers were suspended as there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in Jethwani’s case. We will not spare anybody who harassed the actor and her family,” Ms. Anitha said.

Responding to a question that some officers were made scapegoats in the case, the Minister clarified that all the officers who harassed the woman will be booked.

“We want to render justice to the victim, and book the culprits,” Ms. Anitha said.