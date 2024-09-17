GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those who harassed Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani will be punished, says Minister for Home

We will not spare anybody who harassed the actor and her family, says the Minister

Published - September 17, 2024 04:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Home V Anitha.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Home V Anitha. | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha has said that all those involved in harassment of Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani would be punished.

Speaking to the newsmen here on Tuesday, the Minister said the investigation in Ms. Jethwani’s case was going on in a fair manner.

“Three IPS officers were suspended as there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in Jethwani’s case. We will not spare anybody who harassed the actor and her family,” Ms. Anitha said.

Responding to a question that some officers were made scapegoats in the case, the Minister clarified that all the officers who harassed the woman will be booked.

“We want to render justice to the victim, and book the culprits,” Ms. Anitha said.

Published - September 17, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.