HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those posting ‘objectionable content’ on social media won’t be spared, warns CID ADG

We have been monitoring social media accounts which are targeting the judiciary, government, political parties and women in the State, says police officer

November 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) Additional Director General S. Sanjay warned that the department will attach the properties of social media offenders in the State, if they are found to have committed crimes by resorting to abusive, provocative and unacceptable language.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday along with Cybercrime SP Harsha Vardhan, Mr. Sanjay said that they have been monitoring social media accounts which have been targeting the judiciary, government, political parties and women in the State.

Mr. Sanjay explained that the CID had removed more than 1,450 abusive postings in 2022 and the number increased to 2,164 this year (2023). A total of 1,465 social media accounts are being monitored this year, he added. In the recent past, social media trolls posting abusive content against the judiciary were identified and action initiated against these accounts, he added.

The CID ADG added that some of the social media accounts abused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members, on which the department has taken action. He said that some of the prominent political leaders including both ruling party and opposition parties have been at the receiving end due to such trolls.

He said that the CID has opened 2,972 ‘Cyberbully Sheets’ in the State and investigation is in progress. At the same time, the CID has filed cases against 45 NRIs and issued five Look-Out Circulars. 

Mr. Sanjay said that the CID has formed special teams and constituted a dedicated cyber cell to monitor the social media accounts in the State. He observed that as this is an election year, there is a possibility for a steep rise in hate postings in the near future and all such accounts will be monitored effectively to ensure law and order. 

The CID has been adopting the latest technologies to investigate social media crimes, he informed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.