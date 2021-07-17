Those in nominated posts should be accountable to their positions: Sajjala

YSRCP leaders hail CM’s decision to allot 56% posts to weaker sections

YSRCP leaders have welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allot 56% posts of chairperson of various corporations to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Soon after the announcement of the list of nominated posts on Saturday, party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that those given the posts should play a crucial role in reforming the living standards of the people and be accountable to their positions.

“Out of 135 posts, 68 have been given to women and 76 to the BC, SC, ST and minorities. This indicates the intent of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in implementing social justice,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Home Minister M. Sucharitha said the country was looking towards Andhra Pradesh for implementation of social justice in the State.

‘Dream come true’

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopal Krishna said that the Chief Minister believed that political power should be vested with the weaker sections and that his appointment as a Minister was an example for it. Political power to poor was a distant dream in the past, but the Chief Minister turned it into a reality.

Rajya Sabha member M. Venkat Ramana praised the Chief Minister for taking historic decisions in the political history of the State and bringing revolutionary changes in society.

“While other parties have confined the Backward Classes to vote bank, the Chief Minister has been strengthening the weaker sections politically, socially and financially,” he added.

MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA M. Nagarjuna lauded the Chief Minister for ensuring social justice and giving priority to the weaker sections and women in filling the nominated posts.