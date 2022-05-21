Thorough probe will be conducted into death of MLC’s former driver: DGP

Steps being taken to complete investigation promptly, says Rajendranath Reddy

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday said a case had been registered following the mysterious death of Subramanyam, the former driver of YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, and a thorough investigation would commence immediately after receiving the post mortem report.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with the Superintendents of Police and senior officials of the Chittoor and Tirupati districts at SV University in Tirupati, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said steps would be taken for prompt completion of probe into the case.

Referring to the gang-rape incident in Vijayawada, he said disciplinary action would be initiated against the police personnel who were found to be apathetic.

With regard to former Minister P. Narayana getting bail in the SSC question paper malpractice case, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy attributed it to the “non-cooperation of Assistant Public Prosecutor Sujatha,” for which she was placed under suspension.

When asked about the issues raised by reinstated IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao against his suspension, the DGP said the matter was being looked into by the State government.

Cybercrime

Replying to a question, he said the cybercrime situation was not alarming in the State. “Despite low incidence of cybercrimes, the police are effective and well equipped to tackle them,” he asserted.

The DGP said the crime rate had come down in the State in the last two years consequent to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The nuisance being created by fake news can be averted if the social media platforms cooperate with the police,” he said.

Regarding the issues discussed with the Chittoor and Tirupati police, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said steps would be taken to reopen the check-posts on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Special focus would be laid on curbing illegal transport of red sanders, he said.

The DGP said steps were under way to constitute the Tirupati Commissionerate.